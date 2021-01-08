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Why Can't They Tell the Truth?
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45 views • January 08, 2021
Politicians refuse to talk honestly about race even when they know the facts. Jared Taylor starts with Michael Bloomberg's latest make believe about stop-and-frisk and goes all the way back to Richard Nixon, who admitted privately that there were important things he needed to know to run the country — but that he had to pretend weren't true.
First posted on YouTube on February 20, 2020. American Renaissance was banned from YouTube on June 29, 2020.
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First posted on YouTube on February 20, 2020. American Renaissance was banned from YouTube on June 29, 2020.
Subscribe on BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/amrenaissance/
Website: https://www.amren.com/
Gab: https://gab.ai/AmRenaissance
Telegram: https://t.me/amrenofficial
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