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Bases At The Wake Up Call Belfast 2010 with Gareth Icke
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31 views • January 10, 2022
Gareth Icke gave some stage performances at the first Wake Up Call Conference event in Belfast, Oct 2010.
The event was a wonderful cross community cutting edge event organised by Sandra Barr. Featured Jim Corr, Ayem, Belinda McKenzie fighting against the corruption of the Holley Cleig scandal in Scotland
The event was a wonderful cross community cutting edge event organised by Sandra Barr. Featured Jim Corr, Ayem, Belinda McKenzie fighting against the corruption of the Holley Cleig scandal in Scotland
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