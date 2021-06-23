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Moderna representative admitted on record that we're participating in human trial
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340 views • June 23, 2021
Moderna representative admitted on record that we're currently participating in human trial, and their jabs are not approved by FDA, as no covid jabs have been approved by FDA, other than by the emergency use authorization
mirrored from StewPeters show
mirrored from StewPeters show
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