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The David Knight Show (18May20 Full Show)
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35 views • May 18, 2020
The David Knight Show Mon-Fri 8:00am-11:00am CST
Be sure to catch the full show as well as other exclusive content at banned.video/channel/the-david-knight-show
Topics by Timecode:
— 00:10:51 China’s playing 4D chess with oil
— 00:12:55 Will Trump push a mandatory vaccine? Yes, here’s why
— 00:27:05 Meet Monsef Slaoui, GSK vaccine head now Trump’s VAX-Czar pushing COVID vaccine at Warp Speed
— 00:47:32 Fauci and his trail of lies & vaccine injuries, pushing vaccines on pregnant women in 2009
— 01:12:14 Masks are superstitions, not science. They’re also a cleverly devised psyop conditioning
— 01:22:51 Virus didn’t crash the world — people who obeyed did
— 01:44:55 KNOW YOUR RIGHTS — Interview with Eddie Craig on how to fight the illegal fines, jail, business license revocations — and go on the offensive with tyrants committing felonies under color of law
Take advantage of the power of our Pregnenolone formulas with the Ultimate Pregnenolone Pack today!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/todays-top-sellers/ultimate-pregnenolone-pack?ims=tnatl&utm_campaign=pregnenpack&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Banner&utm_content=pregnenpack
Be sure to catch the full show as well as other exclusive content at banned.video/channel/the-david-knight-show
Topics by Timecode:
— 00:10:51 China’s playing 4D chess with oil
— 00:12:55 Will Trump push a mandatory vaccine? Yes, here’s why
— 00:27:05 Meet Monsef Slaoui, GSK vaccine head now Trump’s VAX-Czar pushing COVID vaccine at Warp Speed
— 00:47:32 Fauci and his trail of lies & vaccine injuries, pushing vaccines on pregnant women in 2009
— 01:12:14 Masks are superstitions, not science. They’re also a cleverly devised psyop conditioning
— 01:22:51 Virus didn’t crash the world — people who obeyed did
— 01:44:55 KNOW YOUR RIGHTS — Interview with Eddie Craig on how to fight the illegal fines, jail, business license revocations — and go on the offensive with tyrants committing felonies under color of law
Take advantage of the power of our Pregnenolone formulas with the Ultimate Pregnenolone Pack today!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/todays-top-sellers/ultimate-pregnenolone-pack?ims=tnatl&utm_campaign=pregnenpack&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Banner&utm_content=pregnenpack
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