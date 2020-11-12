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PART 1: New AMAZING Revelations From The Lord About First Fruits, Wise & Foolish Virgins/Groom & Bride, Two Witnesses, & Jesus Return On The Clouds!!
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144 views • December 08, 2020
Do You Have an Oil-Filled Temple for Hanukkah?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aH0qvlWevS4
'Let Your Light Shine Before Others' - During Hanukkah?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CX8WWfJegU0&;feature=youtu.be
Matt 25 KJV
https://www.kingjamesbibleonline.org/Matthew-Chapter-25/
Matt 25 - ARAMAIC
https://theholyaramaicscriptures.weebly.com/mat-25.html
ARAMAIC BIBLE READS THE TEN VIRGINS WILL GO OUT TO MEET THE GROOM AND THE BRIDE NOT THE BRIDEGROOM
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZxAi-PD26qA
Prepare for God’s Power! (The Two Witnesses Movie 2)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qRJ-ncor52A
Word thru JULIE WHEDBEE: IT NOW COMES WITH FURY, PREPARE ACCORDINGLY- MY KINGDOM WILL SOON BE REALIZED!!
https://iamcallingyounow.blogspot.com/search?updated-max=2020-11-12T18:56:00-08:00&;max-results=6
Rev 11
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Revelation%2011&;version=KJV
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aH0qvlWevS4
'Let Your Light Shine Before Others' - During Hanukkah?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CX8WWfJegU0&;feature=youtu.be
Matt 25 KJV
https://www.kingjamesbibleonline.org/Matthew-Chapter-25/
Matt 25 - ARAMAIC
https://theholyaramaicscriptures.weebly.com/mat-25.html
ARAMAIC BIBLE READS THE TEN VIRGINS WILL GO OUT TO MEET THE GROOM AND THE BRIDE NOT THE BRIDEGROOM
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZxAi-PD26qA
Prepare for God’s Power! (The Two Witnesses Movie 2)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qRJ-ncor52A
Word thru JULIE WHEDBEE: IT NOW COMES WITH FURY, PREPARE ACCORDINGLY- MY KINGDOM WILL SOON BE REALIZED!!
https://iamcallingyounow.blogspot.com/search?updated-max=2020-11-12T18:56:00-08:00&;max-results=6
Rev 11
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Revelation%2011&;version=KJV
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