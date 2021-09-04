UK Says USA "NO SUPERPOWER': Prepare JERUSALEM Instead? (2021) PROPHETIC

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Psa 100:3 Know ye that the LORD he is God: it is he that hath made us, and not we ourselves; we are his people, and the sheep of his pasture.



Zec_14:4 On that day His feet will stand on the Mount of Olives, east of Jerusalem. And the Mount of Olives will split apart, making a wide valley running from east to west. Half the mountain will move toward the north and half toward the south.



Mat_21:1 As Jesus and the disciples approached Jerusalem, they came to the town of Bethphage on the Mount of Olives. Jesus sent two of them on ahead.

Mat_24:3 Later, Jesus sat on the Mount of Olives. His disciples came to Him privately and said, "Tell us, when will all this happen? What sign will signal Your return and the end of the world? "

Mat_26:30 Then they sang a hymn and went out to the Mount of Olives.

Mar_11:1 As Jesus and His disciples approached Jerusalem, they came to the towns of Bethphage and Bethany on the Mount of Olives. Jesus sent two of them on ahead.

Mar_13:3 Later, Jesus sat on the Mount of Olives across the valley from the Temple. Peter, James, John, and Andrew came to Him privately and asked Him,

Mar_14:26 Then they sang a hymn and went out to the Mount of Olives.

Luk_19:29 As He came to the towns of Bethphage and Bethany on the Mount of Olives, He sent two disciples ahead.

Luk_19:37 When He reached the place where the road started down the Mount of Olives, all of His followers began to shout and sing as they walked along, praising God for all the wonderful miracles they had seen.

Luk_21:37 Every day Jesus went to the Temple to teach, and each evening He returned to spend the night on the Mount of Olives.

Luk_22:39 Then, accompanied by the disciples, Jesus left the upstairs room and went as usual to the Mount of Olives.

Joh_8:1 Jesus returned to the Mount of Olives,

Act_1:12 Then the apostles returned to Jerusalem from the Mount of Olives, a distance of half a mile.





Dan_2:33 His legs of iron, his feet part of iron and part of clay.

Dan_2:34 Thou sawest till that a stone was cut out without hands, which smote the image upon his feet that were of iron and clay, and brake them to pieces.

Dan_2:35 Then was the iron, the clay, the brass, the silver, and the gold, broken to pieces together, and became like the chaff of the summer threshingfloors; and the wind carried them away, that no place was found for them: and the stone that smote the image became a great mountain, and filled the whole earth.

Dan_2:41 And whereas thou sawest the feet and toes, part of potters' clay, and part of iron, the kingdom shall be divided; but there shall be in it of the strength of the iron, forasmuch as thou sawest the iron mixed with miry clay.

Dan_2:42 And as the toes of the feet were part of iron, and part of clay, so the kingdom shall be partly strong, and partly broken.

Dan_2:43 And whereas thou sawest iron mixed with miry clay, they shall mingle themselves with the seed of men: but they shall not cleave one to another, even as iron is not mixed with clay.

Dan_2:45 Forasmuch as thou sawest that the stone was cut out of the mountain without hands, and that it brake in pieces the iron, the brass, the clay, the silver, and the gold; the great God hath made known to the king what shall come to pass hereafter: and the dream is certain, and the interpretation thereof sure.