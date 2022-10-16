The Secret Subversion of American Orthodoxy (and not only - my note)

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https://rumble.com/v1mq604-the-secret-subversion-of-american-orthodoxy.html | https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qaKuP5g7h5c | Those presented in this video are wolves in sheep’s clothing, false teachers, false priests and false prophets. | This happens in all Orthodoxy from Japan to USA. This is done in order for the Orthodox Church to embrace the dominion of the anti-Christ.