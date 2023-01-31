There is a solution to every problem in the world. The solution has been right in front of us for the past 2000 years. The solution is Jesus, as you might have guessed... but not just Jesus in a "believe in him and you'll be saved" sense. Rather Jesus in the sense of what he taught, and how his teachings can be used to deal with actual problems we face as a human race, and as individuals. Problems related to medicine, war, global hunger, and everything else you can think of. You'll see just how simple it is.

