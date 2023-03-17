Here’s How Corals Vary Across the World

Did you know that the diversity of corals varies depending on the location? 🐠

In this video, Christopher D'Elia, Dean and Professor at Lousinia State University's College of the Coast and Environment, where he has focused on refining his knowledge in marine science, discusses how coral diversity varies across the oceans.

Christopher shares that the Indo-Pacific reigon has the MOST diverse and elaborate coral reefs, while the Atlantic and the Caribbean have much lower diversity. 👈

