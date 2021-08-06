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THE KEVIN J. JOHNSTON SHOW - GETTING BOOTED OUTTA RESTAURANTS & THE NDP IS BREAKING THE LAW!
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21 views • August 06, 2021
Tonight we're going to talk about the events that stopped us from going live at our venue. Also, Derek covered a pearl mask rally and we'll talk about that too! So tune in at 7:00 p.m. Calgary time 9:00 p.m. Toronto time.
WATCH THE KEVIN J. JOHNSTON SHOW, Monday to Friday from 7 PM to 9 PM Calgary Time
www.Rumble.com/KevinJJohnston
www.Odysee.com/@KevinJJohnston:3
www.Odysee.com/@NobleSavages:3
www.KJJRadio.com
www.facebook.com/kevinjjohnstonradio/
www.noblesavages.me
https://www.facebook.com/derekpeter.storie
https://www.facebook.com/derekstories
#yyc #calgary #kevinjjohnston #noblesavages #Calgarymayorelect
WATCH THE KEVIN J. JOHNSTON SHOW, Monday to Friday from 7 PM to 9 PM Calgary Time
www.Rumble.com/KevinJJohnston
www.Odysee.com/@KevinJJohnston:3
www.Odysee.com/@NobleSavages:3
www.KJJRadio.com
www.facebook.com/kevinjjohnstonradio/
www.noblesavages.me
https://www.facebook.com/derekpeter.storie
https://www.facebook.com/derekstories
#yyc #calgary #kevinjjohnston #noblesavages #Calgarymayorelect
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