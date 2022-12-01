GOP Sell-Outs

Why Are GOP Leaders Abandoning Their Voters?
* Deceptively titled ‘Respect For Marriage Act’ is anything but.
* Establishment GOP back at the trough; prefers defense contractors to voters.
* Apparently a retiring 88-year-old has the pulse of Republican voters.
* We have seen this betrayal before.
* We deserve leaders who stand and fight.
* McConnell is formidable on judges, but not on policy.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
The Ingraham Angle | 30 November 2022
