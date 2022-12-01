GOP Sell-Outs

Why Are GOP Leaders Abandoning Their Voters?

* Deceptively titled ‘Respect For Marriage Act’ is anything but.

* Establishment GOP back at the trough; prefers defense contractors to voters.

* Apparently a retiring 88-year-old has the pulse of Republican voters.

* We have seen this betrayal before.

* We deserve leaders who stand and fight.

* McConnell is formidable on judges, but not on policy.

The Ingraham Angle | 30 November 2022

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6316387803112

