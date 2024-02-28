Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Gespräch mit Irma (Irmgard) Bauer, einer Mädelschaftsführerin (BDM) (1997)
channel image
Deutsche Wahrheiten
3 Subscribers
18 views
Published 20 hours ago

Die Zeitzeugen (1933-1945) Interview-Serie "Verborgene Helden - ein Soldat auf der Suche nach der Wahrheit"


Interview mit Irma (Irmgard) Bauer, einer Mädelschaftsführerin, die während des Krieges im Nürnberger BDM diente. Telefoninterview, Nürnberg, 1997.


Deutsche Übersetzung + Aufbereitung der Beiträge = Wolf

Videozusammenstellung = Wahrheitssucher




Dieser Beitrag wurde auf Substack veröffentlicht:

https://deutschegeschichte.substack.com/

Keywords
deutsche geschichtezeitzeugen 1933-1945deutsche geschichtsrichtigstellung

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket