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"The Season of Shortages"
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41 views • May 23, 2022
We're living in a time of unprecedented shortages for such things as fertilizer, wheat, baby formula, and several other items, and if you can find these they're costing much higher prices. My latest video report looks at America's "Season of Shortages" in spring and summer 2022. Things are just very different than they've ever looked before. Several questions need to be answered by those in power on why all of these shortages are occurring suddenly.
Keywords
inflationwheat shortagessupply chain shortagesfertilizer shortagesbaby formula shortagesseason of shortages in the usabbott nutrition shut downfda unable to finalize an agreement to reopen abbottbaby food contaminationabbott approved to reopenempty grocery shelves on many itemsmuch higher prices on key itemsshipping problemshigher diesel priceschicken and turkeys destroyed for bird flufood processing facility firesat least 15 food center firesin early 2022
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