EPOCH TV | Woke Investment Firms Probed in Congress Antitrust Investigation
Published Saturday

EPOCH TV | Crossroads with Joshua Philipp | Woke Investment Firms Probed in Congress Antitrust Investigation


The House of Representatives is investigating some of the leading firms behind the ESG agenda. ESG stands for Environmental and Social Governance, one of the main agendas forcing companies to follow the standards of investment that align with leftist politics. And these firms are now being probed in possible antitrust violations. In this live Q&A with Crossroads host Joshua Philipp, we’ll discuss this topic and others, and answer questions from the audience.


