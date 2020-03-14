© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
AwPT = All-ways Pursuing Truth, 5G Corona Pandemic National Emergency, a huge Hoax?!
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
70 views • March 14, 2020
AwPT = All-ways Pursuing Truth, 5G Corona Pandemic National Emergency, a huge Hoax? Friday, March 13th. 28 min.
33 Comprehensive Vital Details you won't find elsewhere, Dr. Ed Spencer, Neurologist, ret. Friday 13th of March. Which side are you on, & Whom do you serve, first, bro? BTW, it is safe and sanctified to unlock Church doors on Sundays. Wash your hands of this false flag media-hype! Are you a compliant citizen/sheep bowing to your mis-leaders' machinations? HOT SHOW - SHARE Everywhere.
33 Comprehensive Vital Details you won't find elsewhere, Dr. Ed Spencer, Neurologist, ret. Friday 13th of March. Which side are you on, & Whom do you serve, first, bro? BTW, it is safe and sanctified to unlock Church doors on Sundays. Wash your hands of this false flag media-hype! Are you a compliant citizen/sheep bowing to your mis-leaders' machinations? HOT SHOW - SHARE Everywhere.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.