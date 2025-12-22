Scientific Proof of the Exploding Mic Theory Changes Everything Jon Bray - Charlie Kirk - TriggerSmart

I am sharing this video from 'TriggerSmart'. This is the shortened version, from Dec 21st.

Here is the description found with video, and a link below to the full version:

In this in-depth livestream replay, we are joined by Jon Bray, the independent analyst behind the viral vector-mapping and pixel-flow analysis that has fueled the “exploding microphone” theory in the Charlie Kirk assassination case. Now with new evidence from Baron Coleman and Candace, it seems to make even more sense.

Using frame-by-frame optical flow analysis, motion epicenter mapping, and forensic timing breakdowns, Jon walks through why the shirt movement, necklace trajectory, microphone displacement, and delayed neck wound raise serious questions about the official explanation.

This discussion covers:

-Why the order of physical events may contradict a high-velocity rifle impact

-How shape-charge physics could explain clean wounds with minimal external damage

-The role of the wireless microphone battery and magnetic clasp

-Why neck cavitation, delayed bleeding, and body reactions matter

-How audio playback through PA speakers complicates gunshot analysis

-Why alternative explanations like electrocution or taser theories fail to explain all variables

This is not speculation for clicks. This is a technical, evidence-driven breakdown of what the footage actually shows according to Jon — and why so many questions remain unanswered.

⚠️ DISCLAIMER:

This video is for educational and analytical discussion only. All theories discussed are based on publicly available footage and independent analysis. No claims are made regarding guilt or intent.

