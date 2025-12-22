BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Scientific Proof of the Exploding Mic Theory Changes Everything Jon Bray - Charlie Kirk - TriggerSmart
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1342 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
252 views • 1 day ago

I am sharing this video from 'TriggerSmart'. This is the shortened version, from Dec 21st.

Here is the description found with video, and a link below to the full version:

In this in-depth livestream replay, we are joined by Jon Bray, the independent analyst behind the viral vector-mapping and pixel-flow analysis that has fueled the “exploding microphone” theory in the Charlie Kirk assassination case. Now with new evidence from Baron Coleman and Candace, it seems to make even more sense.

Using frame-by-frame optical flow analysis, motion epicenter mapping, and forensic timing breakdowns, Jon walks through why the shirt movement, necklace trajectory, microphone displacement, and delayed neck wound raise serious questions about the official explanation.

This discussion covers:

-Why the order of physical events may contradict a high-velocity rifle impact

-How shape-charge physics could explain clean wounds with minimal external damage

-The role of the wireless microphone battery and magnetic clasp

-Why neck cavitation, delayed bleeding, and body reactions matter

-How audio playback through PA speakers complicates gunshot analysis

-Why alternative explanations like electrocution or taser theories fail to explain all variables

This is not speculation for clicks. This is a technical, evidence-driven breakdown of what the footage actually shows according to Jon — and why so many questions remain unanswered.

Jon Bray: X - https://x.com/jonaaronbray

⚠️ DISCLAIMER:

This video is for educational and analytical discussion only. All theories discussed are based on publicly available footage and independent analysis. No claims are made regarding guilt or intent.

If you want to watch the 2 hour full long version, here it is:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uTgleb3kO3Q

Keywords
politicseventscurrent
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Iran conducts surprise missile drills amid rising tensions with Israel

Iran conducts surprise missile drills amid rising tensions with Israel

Kevin Hughes
Trump&#8217;s Greenland gambit sparks diplomatic crisis as Denmark summons U.S. envoy

Trump’s Greenland gambit sparks diplomatic crisis as Denmark summons U.S. envoy

Belle Carter
EU cracks down on independent journalism: Euractiv banned from commission briefings

EU cracks down on independent journalism: Euractiv banned from commission briefings

Kevin Hughes
Sacrificing prosperity for propaganda? Study shows net-zero plan could crush Canada&#8217;s GDP by 6.2%

Sacrificing prosperity for propaganda? Study shows net-zero plan could crush Canada’s GDP by 6.2%

Willow Tohi
Malaysia&#8217;s AI data center boom: A strategic play amid global tech rivalry

Malaysia’s AI data center boom: A strategic play amid global tech rivalry

Belle Carter
Whistleblowers allege CPJ softened Gaza stance to appease donors, shelved evidence of targeted journalist killings

Whistleblowers allege CPJ softened Gaza stance to appease donors, shelved evidence of targeted journalist killings

Jacob Thomas
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy