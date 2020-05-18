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Obamagate
Freedom on Deck
Freedom on Deck
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177 views • May 18, 2020
There was no smooth transition of power, Obama never left office peacefully! Guests include Matthew Van Dyke and Josh & Nicole Landers. Big Brother’s watching so you might as well hang with us.
Our live shows can be heard every Sunday from 3 to 5 PM EST on local radio FM station CBS 94.9 News Now and Stimulating Talk - covering Connecticut, Rode Island and Long Island, NY. Listen live from http://freedomondeck.com/ - and find the archives, plus supplemental FOD OVERDRIVE podcasts there and at BitChute: https://bit.ly/2LzdwYB - http://bit.ly/UGEFOD - http://bit.ly/2BrighteonFOD
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy