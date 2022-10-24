The Sandy Hook HOAX & Alex Jones Trial

Content
00:28 Sandy Hook was a Hoax
00:43 The clear and simple proof
00:54 NO tears
04:11 Remember real humans?
07:20 Full of fake love for fake perpetrators
08:44 Gaslighting Manipulation
09:01 Exhumation!
09:32 The Media
10:06 The Alex Jones Trial
13:00 People, events or ideas?
13:11 Every hoax has a core
13:18 The strategy of the hoaxers
13:25 “LIES! FALSE!”
13:43 A Kingdom of Lies
14:10 Where are the children?
15:41 What is going on here?
18:22 The Satanic Collective
19:02 The “Chiiiildren”
19:11 The Aliens
36:22 Very emotional!!!
37:38 Infiltrator Agents of the Pyramid
38:20 Agenda of the hoaxers
38:29 Operatives of the Pyramid
40:43 Future Hoaxes
40:57 Why Crisis Actors don’t cry
41:14 Anomalous real fake “crying”
42:12 The fake crisis actors' names are also a hoax
42:21 Conclusion
42:42 More reasearchers
42:52 Sources
