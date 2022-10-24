Create New Account
The Sandy Hook HOAX & Alex Jones Trial
Published a month ago |
00:28 Sandy Hook was a Hoax

00:43 The clear and simple proof

00:54 NO tears

04:11 Remember real humans?

07:20 Full of fake love for fake perpetrators

08:44 Gaslighting Manipulation

09:01 Exhumation!

09:32 The Media

10:06 The Alex Jones Trial

13:00 People, events or ideas?

13:11 Every hoax has a core

13:18 The strategy of the hoaxers

13:25 “LIES! FALSE!”

13:43 A Kingdom of Lies

14:10 Where are the children?

15:41 What is going on here?

18:22 The Satanic Collective

19:02 The “Chiiiildren”

19:11 The Aliens

36:22 Very emotional!!!

37:38 Infiltrator Agents of the Pyramid

38:20 Agenda of the hoaxers

38:29 Operatives of the Pyramid

40:43 Future Hoaxes

40:57 Why Crisis Actors don’t cry

41:14 Anomalous real fake “crying”

42:12 The fake crisis actors' names are also a hoax

42:21 Conclusion

42:42 More reasearchers

42:52 Sources



alex joneshoaxsandy hookcrisis actorstrial

