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5G will cook you like a Turkey
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51 views • March 15, 2022
5G Cell Towers are more dangerous than earlier cell tower generations because they expose us to a wider variety of RF Radiation frequencies. Not only do they emit the higher 5G microwave frequencies (between 24 GHz to 300 GHz), but they emit many of the lower 2G, 3G & 4G frequencies as well (between 1 GHz to 6 GHz). Also the smaller millimeter waves of 5G have been shown to cause harm to the skin, eyes, immune system, and our bacterial antibiotic resistance.
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