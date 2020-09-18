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Brett Veinotte: Episode 18 TruthConduit.com
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2 views • September 18, 2020
AUTONOMY is honored to have Brett Veinotte, of the widely popular School Sucks Project podcast, come on for a Master Mind discussion once a week. In this TruthConduit.com interview with Brett, he discusses how Collectivist ideas are predominant in public schools and universities and how it promotes emotional thinking over logical thinking. He also discusses his early Collectivist influences and how he overcame them. Additionally, we discuss the vortex of the student debt crisis, what areas of freedom he's lacking and not lacking, and his current and future projects that offer possible solutions to some of these issues.
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