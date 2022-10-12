Ep. 448 | War, Inflation, Declass... Oh My. | The Daily Dose

Dr. Kirk Elliott

www.getgoldtoday.com

Call 720-605-3900

If you like what we're doing here at The Redpill Project You Can Now Show Support And Donate Using Give Send Go!

https://givesendgo.com/redpills

JOIN US ON THE Social Redpill - A Private Social Network - www.socialredpill.com

Check Out All Our Shows And Get Great Information On Guests At

www.redpills.tv

Use Promo Code: RPP at MyPillow.com to get even lower prices.

www.redpills.tv/mypillow

My Patriot Supply

Be Prepared When Disaster Strikes

redpills.tv/patriot

The Redpill Project.. Find Us and Subscribe!

Web

https://redpills.tv

Telegram

http://t.me/RedpillsTV

Rumble

https://rumble.com/c/RedpillProject

CloutHub

https://clouthub.com/redpills

GETTR

https://gettr.com/user/redpill

TikTok

https://tiktok.com/@realjoshreid

Foxhole App: https://pilled.net/#/profile/127862

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/redpillproje...

DLive: https://dlive.tv/RedpillProject