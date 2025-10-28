🔥 Q Board Birthday 🌹

Hey anons - Lets CELEBRATE

Q's first post was Oct 28 2017

Happy Birthday Anons

THE GREAT AWAKENING. The evolution of consciousness.

World peace and ending human trafficking are Trumps greatest achievements with more to come.

It's time the awake Patriots and Anons got off the couch.

We are the ones to bring stability and power to the plan already unfolding.

Below are some links recommended.

🔥 Health Care Video from 5 yrs ago

https://www.bitchute.com/video/PPSCt5EVE1kz

🔥 Video 4 of series focus on exposing human trafficking and waking up the LIONS

https://www.bitchute.com/video/7FJ8DRw0Rm67

🔥 Trump was a FBI Informant -

https://rumble.com/v6yn3ug--trump-was-an-fbi-informant-.html?e9s=src_v1_upp_a

🔥 RFK Reforming Medical Training -

https://rumble.com/v6y9t56--rfk-jr-reforming-medical-education-.html?e9s=src_v1_upp_a

🔥 Trump / Putin Alaska meeting Q connection -

https://rumble.com/v6xuwts--coincidentally-attack-we-will-.html?e9s=src_v1_upp_a

🔥 Golden Age of Mind is upon us -

https://rumble.com/v4uqq2l--golden-age-of-mind.html?e9s=src_v1_upp_a





"Clarity is believing everything you think and feel. Lucidity is seeing to the source of everything you think and feel."

Mark Cloudfoot Gershon





