Wireless Phone in The Late 19th Century

A possible reason crystal radio disappeared from the market, is because the amount of energy harvested wasn’t high enough.
But had people focused more on techniques of harvesting energy, then maybe by now, anyone could build their own free communication device within an hour, without needing to pay both telecommunication companies and energy providers.
I don’t know about you, but this thought inspires me.
Mobile Phones 120 years ago?
https://falsehistory.net/mobile-phones-120-years-ago/
Mirrored - Everything Inside Me
