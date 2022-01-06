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Dr. Reiner Fuellmich - Update on Nuremberg 2.0 – January 6 2022
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101 views • January 06, 2022
Dr. Reiner Fuellmich is a lawyer who has been working tirelessly at holding world governments accountable, spearheading Nuremberg 2.0.
Tonight he will give us an update on exactly what these lawsuits are, how they differ from the original Nuremberg Trials, and where he is up to in his global efforts.
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Source: Maria Zee
Tonight he will give us an update on exactly what these lawsuits are, how they differ from the original Nuremberg Trials, and where he is up to in his global efforts.
. - .
Source: Maria Zee
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