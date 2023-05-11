The Asch Experiment: Hypnotic Effect Of Belonging To A Group

A clip from David Whitehead’s The Cult Of The Medics demonstrating the power of belonging to a Group and this hypnotic power created by the desire to belong to a community. An event that takes place not only when purposely advanced for propaganda but also unconsciously learned in our youth.
