And He shall send his angels with a great sound of a trumpet, they shall gather together His elect
Knowing Jesus and the Truth
Published 18 hours ago |

Matthew 24:15 When ye therefore shall see the abomination of desolation, spoken of by Daniel the prophet, stand in the holy place, (whoso readeth, let him understand).

Matthew 24:31 And He shall send his angels with a great sound of a trumpet, they shall gather together His elect.   

  

All glory to Holy Lord Jesus Christ     

video by Jonathan Kleck 


bible god christ jesus prophecy repentance holy repent angels lord

