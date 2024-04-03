The Art of the Deal: Wollman Skating Rink (part 2)

Reading from Donald Trump's Book, "The Art of the Deal" describing the corrupt govt bureaucracy he faced trying to complete Wollman Skating Rink after city officials had failed miserably. (part 1 of 3). You can support my channel by purchasing one of my recordings here: https://noelschwenk.bandcamp.com/
or purchase on of my CDs here:https://www.ebay.com/itm/404896867149?itmmeta=01HTK0GR092HKM0XP3KJ8BPZ55&hash=item5e45bbe34d:g:C4MAAOSwWqJmAf4H&itmprp=enc%3AAQAJAAAA4FxEoLIpGFM%2F0J90Q6lOj3xZwe37KJvmQDVh3PvD%2BHtB7A%2FAjMsXyPT6NnKsAt5FoJza1cLAydMGZGOkFs%2FZAQatmfgXpT3VZMY9%2FpLVv0xJXxiuyK3kaOa57yFyUU%2BPeIS1GRaDKIyCvKchVG6TqyDvGeLvqYZjItIozz0OHsffMurxR4WZV2%2F4zv8jjmUyHIIQ0l7SvPTq8GWA8ZFjm%2FgkXh%2Bvp1M7GoPrLUP9gfXq5iElTp3HyUguJBSZTu8t9NzGksV5WBRKNZ9z%2BVxcwaiepyUTRxpvA6PlZjdKYOdS%7Ctkp%3ABk9SR5qAw-DUYw
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.