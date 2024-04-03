Create New Account
The Art of the Deal: Wollman Skating Rink (part 2)
guitarnoel
20 Subscribers
5 views
Published Wednesday

Reading from Donald Trump's Book, "The Art of the Deal" describing the corrupt govt bureaucracy he faced trying to complete Wollman Skating Rink after city officials had failed miserably. (part 1 of 3). You can support my channel by purchasing one of my recordings here: https://noelschwenk.bandcamp.com/


or purchase on of my CDs here:https://www.ebay.com/itm/404896867149?itmmeta=01HTK0GR092HKM0XP3KJ8BPZ55&hash=item5e45bbe34d:g:C4MAAOSwWqJmAf4H&itmprp=enc%3AAQAJAAAA4FxEoLIpGFM%2F0J90Q6lOj3xZwe37KJvmQDVh3PvD%2BHtB7A%2FAjMsXyPT6NnKsAt5FoJza1cLAydMGZGOkFs%2FZAQatmfgXpT3VZMY9%2FpLVv0xJXxiuyK3kaOa57yFyUU%2BPeIS1GRaDKIyCvKchVG6TqyDvGeLvqYZjItIozz0OHsffMurxR4WZV2%2F4zv8jjmUyHIIQ0l7SvPTq8GWA8ZFjm%2FgkXh%2Bvp1M7GoPrLUP9gfXq5iElTp3HyUguJBSZTu8t9NzGksV5WBRKNZ9z%2BVxcwaiepyUTRxpvA6PlZjdKYOdS%7Ctkp%3ABk9SR5qAw-DUYw

Keywords
trumpnycskating

