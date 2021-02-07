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US Marine says UFO sightings spreading worldwide and 'not military'
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351 views • February 07, 2021
US Marine says cigar-shaped UFO sightings spreading worldwide and 'not military'.
The mysterious objects – which often appear long, thin and shaped like a cigar.
Nick Karnaze, an ex-United States Marine Corps soldier who served in Afghanistan as an Intel Officer, says that the objects have been seen across the Eart
The mysterious objects – which often appear long, thin and shaped like a cigar.
Nick Karnaze, an ex-United States Marine Corps soldier who served in Afghanistan as an Intel Officer, says that the objects have been seen across the Eart
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