Col. Macgregor on Denmark Drones, Hegseth’s “War Call” & Trump’s Ukraine U-Turn...

🔴COL. MACGREGOR ON DANISH DRONE SIGHTINGS, TRUMP'S REVERSAL & HEGSETH "WAR CALL"
Chapters:
0:00 - Intro & Haircut Banter
0:19 - Are Drone Incursions a Russian False Flag?
2:01 - European Governments' 'Conspiracy to Lie' About Russia
3:42 - Is Russia Testing NATO's Resolve?
4:43 - Trump's Pentagon Summons 800 Generals
7:23 - Speculating on the Pentagon's 'Purge'
8:36 - Are Russian Drones Conducting Reconnaissance?
9:46 - Trump's "Massive Shift" on Ukraine
12:32 - Trump Signals Europe is On Its Own
13:56 - Did Trump Deceive Zelenskyy?
16:43 - Europe's Path to Peace in Ukraine
18:37 - Trump's Plan to Reduce US Military Presence in Europe
20:29 - How China is Killing the US Dollar
23:07 - Gold Overtakes the US Dollar
24:04 - A "Battle of Annihilation" Looms in the Middle East
26:30 - Outro
Mirrored - Mario Nawfal
