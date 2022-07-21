Superhero pizza delivery man rescues 6 year old girl after saving her four siblings from house fire

An Indiana 'superhero' pizza delivery man who dashed into a burning building and brought five children to safety has shared that he was scared during the deed, but did it anyway.

Nicholas Bostic, 25, said the sight of flames and smoke halfway up the staircase of the Lafayette home he entered around midnight on July 11 did not deter him from risking his life to save others.

The Good Samaritan said that at a decisive point, he feared he would not be able to get to the top of the stairs to Seionna Barrett, an 18-year-old who was herding her three younger siblings and one of their friends.

The courageous delivery man, determined to save as many lives as possible, took Barrett and three of the children to safety. But Seionna's six-year-old sister Kaylani, nicknamed 'Baby K,' was still trapped in the inferno upstairs.

Hearing Baby K's cries, Bostic abandoned his fear and went to her rescue.

'When I saw the smoke, it was already halfway up the staircase. It scared me a lot, but then I started hearing Kaylani's cries,' Bostic told Fox News.

'I doubled my shirt over and put my hands in front of me and with my ears wide open. I found her and I carried her snug fit in my arms up the stairs.' '

And I did fall over the last step. We fell and we got back up,' he added. Bostic then jumped out of a window with Kaylani, breaking her fall with his body.





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