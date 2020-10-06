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Lisa Haven (6 Oct 2020): BANG! The Pope Just Proved COVID-19 Was Planned To Usher In the New World Order, It Has Begun! (MIRRORED)
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Lisa Haven (6 Oct 2020): BANG! The Pope Just Proved COVID-19 Was Planned To Usher In the New World Order, It Has Begun! (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from You Tube channel Lisa Haven at:-
https://youtu.be/q9M_ZigzfwI

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For Links Referenced See:
http://www.vatican.va/content/francesco/en/encyclicals/documents/papa-francesco_20201003_enciclica-fratelli-tutti.html
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vaccinescommunismunglobalismpandemicpope franciscoronavirusencyclical
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