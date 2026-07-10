What No One Is Telling You About Chemtrails

Social-media-safe link to this video: https://gsw.bz/noone

In this interview we expose why plumes from military jets produce horrific health symptoms while commercial jets do not.

This is a clip from an interview with Global Skywatch on "Life In The Hologram". You can visit them here in Studio A: https://gsw.bz/rr

The official Global Skywatch website: http://globalskywatch.com