02/13/2026-Tired Of All The Winning Yet?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Things are bad now. Ideas for what to carry by Garand Thumb-https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KDchNgm6UXI urban survival, Garand Thumb- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rL5wePSjTL8&list=PL9ttWEXiCZQTZ3ETT7SZuuvl6f3yKK8Ui https://gab.com/Matt_Bracken/posts/116063433911328076 Harrison Smith from yesterday, see clips of keith ellison in senate hearings-https://banned.video/watch?id=698e70bc04a5194aa20d48e8 foreign mercs in Ireland-https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oYtuaOo9Eis https://eatgrueldog.wordpress.com/2026/02/12/canuckian-trannies-mother/ https://wilderwealthywise.com/the-next-default-gold-bras-and-confiscation/ https://scheerpost.com/2026/02/11/us-military-helping-trump-to-build-massive-network-of-concentration-camps-navy-contract-reveals/