© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Holodomor & the Communist Jew Mass-Murderer, Yagoda ✡
Follow
2
Share
Report
239 views • January 16, 2022
Genrikh YAGODA (1891-1938) was a Bolshevik Communist Jew who was the worst mass-murderer you never heard of. He was responsible for the deaths of approx. 10 million people in USSR.
Red Terror-ist: Communist Jew Mass-Murderer, FELIX DZERZHINSKY ✡
https://rumble.com/vt4viw-red-terror-ist-communist-jew-mass-murderer-felix-dzerzhinsky-.html
Recorded Jan. 16, 2022
Cynthia F. Hodges, JD, LLM, MA is an attorney and author.
“Den of Vipers: Central Banks & the Fake Economy”
Pen name: Tina Foster
Web: cynthiahodges.com
Blogs: plasticmacca.blogspot.com, leadershipbygeorge.blogspot.com
Red Terror-ist: Communist Jew Mass-Murderer, FELIX DZERZHINSKY ✡
https://rumble.com/vt4viw-red-terror-ist-communist-jew-mass-murderer-felix-dzerzhinsky-.html
Recorded Jan. 16, 2022
Cynthia F. Hodges, JD, LLM, MA is an attorney and author.
“Den of Vipers: Central Banks & the Fake Economy”
Pen name: Tina Foster
Web: cynthiahodges.com
Blogs: plasticmacca.blogspot.com, leadershipbygeorge.blogspot.com
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.