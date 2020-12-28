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Notis - Δείτε γιατί τον αποδόμησαν όλα τα ΜΜΕ
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2281 views • December 28, 2020
Κάθε έναν που έχει γνώση, που είναι και ΘΕΛΕΙ να είναι Ελεύθερος, το διεφθαρμένο αυτό σύστημα κάνει τα πάντα για να τον αποδομήσει και να τον μειώσει στα μάτια του κόσμου. Έτσι να ξέρετε όταν τα γνωστά ΜΜΕ κάνουν συντεταγμένη προσπάθεια για να "ρίξουν" κάποιον άνθρωπο, ιδέα, κίνημα, είναι μόνο επειδή ΦΟΒΟΥΝΤΑΙ.
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