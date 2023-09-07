John Solomon ~ Just the News | Rep. Crane blasts the Biden administration for pushing a false narrative behind the fentanyl crisis
Representative Eli Crane (R-AZ) slams the Biden White House for attempting to blame America’s fentanyl crisis on Republicans. “…because they continue to get away with everything, they don’t really feel any need to tell the American people the truth,” says Rep. Crane.
source:
https://rumble.com/v3fhaju-rep.-crane-blasts-the-biden-administration-for-pushing-a-false-narrative-be.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.