Rep. Crane blasts the Biden administration for pushing a false narrative behind the fentanyl crisis
Published 16 hours ago

John Solomon ~ Just the News | Rep. Crane blasts the Biden administration for pushing a false narrative behind the fentanyl crisis


Representative Eli Crane (R-AZ) slams the Biden White House for attempting to blame America’s fentanyl crisis on Republicans. “…because they continue to get away with everything, they don’t really feel any need to tell the American people the truth,” says Rep. Crane.



source:

https://rumble.com/v3fhaju-rep.-crane-blasts-the-biden-administration-for-pushing-a-false-narrative-be.html

