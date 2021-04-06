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THE SPARS PANDEMIC 2025-2028 ~ STRAIGHT FROM THE ABYSS ~ [Revelation 9:11].
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163 views • April 06, 2021
Another simulated outbreak exercise and another vaccine on their way (if you survive all 4 COVID-19 vaccines from Satan himself) to ensure your full transformation from human to human 2.0 aka transhuman (H+). Most top military personnel (hybrid beasts themselves who survived Montack Project aka brutal satanic mind-control like no other ever done onto men), Communists/Satanists, signed up for this pure evil (you'll see their signatures in this video). Now you know why our military, across borders & nations, won't stop this CV-19 plandemic for they are in it together. Woe to us souls! Woe to us for the the Abyss (Revelation 9:11) will be opened soon for the locusts to come out of the pit to devour whatever flesh is left alive apart from the small Remnant (the 144,000 of all Tribes of Israel) that shalt be saved (Revelation 7:3-10). Pray, brethren, that you may be counted worthy to escape all evil that is upon us and be able to stand before the Son of Man (Luke 21:36).
MINDS: https://www.minds.com/intercessor2028/
TELEGRAM: https://t.me/s/RacialIsrael
MINDS: https://www.minds.com/intercessor2028/
TELEGRAM: https://t.me/s/RacialIsrael
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