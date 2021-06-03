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Via planned chaos to a New World Order
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70 views • June 03, 2021
In 2020, hundreds of thousands of people demonstrated peacefully for a new and better world. This aspiration for change is being instrumentalized by self-centered global strategists to push through their autocratic agenda in a philanthropic way. It is worth taking a closer look...
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