Joe Biden Admits Voter Fraud Going Back to the Obama Administration

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The web of deceit and fraud is being exposed openly. Pelosi and Feinstein are involved in Dominion which is what rigged these voting machines. Joe just forgot to lie here because he is mentally deficient.
https://www.falseflag.info/