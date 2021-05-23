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Keto Recipe - Low Carb Fried Mac & Cheese
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11 views • May 23, 2021
When I made these, I wasn’t planning to eat them. I had just eaten dinner and was stuffed to the brim. You know what? They looked so good after I finished them that I not only at 1, I ate the entire batch. These things are seriously good eats, and if you can make them in bulk, you have some amazing snacks on your hands!
Get your custom keto diet plan
https://bit.ly/34827cM
Read the full recipe with full nutrition breakdown and step-by-step pictures over at:
https://www.ruled.me/low-carb-fried-mac-cheese/
Ingredients:
1 Head Cauliflower, Riced
1 1/2 Cup Shredded Cheddar Cheese
3 Large Eggs
2 tsp. Paprika
1 tsp. Tumeric
3/4 tsp. Rosemary
Nutrition Summary:
Per Fried Mac & Cheese Patty it’s: 41 Caloires, 2.9g Fats, 0.9g Net Carbs, and 2.7g Protein.
Get your custom keto diet plan
https://bit.ly/34827cM
Read the full recipe with full nutrition breakdown and step-by-step pictures over at:
https://www.ruled.me/low-carb-fried-mac-cheese/
Ingredients:
1 Head Cauliflower, Riced
1 1/2 Cup Shredded Cheddar Cheese
3 Large Eggs
2 tsp. Paprika
1 tsp. Tumeric
3/4 tsp. Rosemary
Nutrition Summary:
Per Fried Mac & Cheese Patty it’s: 41 Caloires, 2.9g Fats, 0.9g Net Carbs, and 2.7g Protein.
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