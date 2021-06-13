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Michigan AG Arrests Restaurant Owner for Publicly Quoting the State Lockdown Orders
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220 views • June 13, 2021
Speak up and stand up today - or you will have no freedoms tomorrow.
Now in Michigan you can be jailed for quoting the States Attorney General own lockdown orders.
Source: Tucker Carlson FOX 11jun2021
Now in Michigan you can be jailed for quoting the States Attorney General own lockdown orders.
Source: Tucker Carlson FOX 11jun2021
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