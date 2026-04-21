Thousands of Palestinians languish in Israeli prisons, labeled a ‘network of torture camps’

Jerome Hughes reports from Brussels.

Adding:

🚨 Israel is preparing renewed Gaza offensive — Report

Israeli officials are planning to escalate operations in Gaza because Hamas refuses to disarm, according to Israeli Channel 14.

According to the report, the political echelon has set an early-next-month deadline. After that, there will be "no choice but to resume operations throughout Gaza," far beyond the yellow line into camps and Gaza City.

Meanwhile, the IDF's maneuvering force is still fighting Hezbollah in the north.