© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
McCAIN, PENTAGON, CIA, AND FBI PLANNED AND EXECUTED THE OKLAHOMA CITY BOMBING OF ALFRED P. MURRAH TO DESTROY GULF WAR I VETERANS MEDICAL RECORDS
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
138 views • November 07, 2020
Sage of Quay Radio - Cody Snodgres - Black Ops, Oklahoma City and the CIA (Dec 2017)
guest is former independent Black Ops Contractor Cody Snodgres.
Cody was in the Black Ops business for over 20 years and claims he was offered $1,000,000 by the CIA to bomb the Alfred P. Murrah Building in Oklahoma City.
The conversation with Cody was wide ranging as he offers his personal experiences and insights into a world that very few people understand or can openly talk about. I’m sure you will find the information fascinating as we get a peek behind the CIA curtain.
* Contact Cody (CD/Book): [email protected]
* Intelligence Identities Protection Act: https://tinyurl.com/y8p94dgs
* OK City Bombing - The Truth As Reported When It Happened: https://tinyurl.com/yaml7qxh
* Please support Sage of Quay Radio on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/sageofquay
* Sage of Quay Hub Website: http://www.sageofquay.com/
DISCLAIMER and TERMS
All Sage of Quay Radio Hour shows and interviews are copyrighted. No portion of this presentation or any Sage of Quay Radio Hour show may be used, reproduced, altered or uploaded in part or whole without the expressed written consent of Mike Williams.
The views and opinions expressed by any guest featured on The Sage of Quay Radio Hour are those of the guest and do not necessarily reflect the opinions or views of the host Mike Williams or of The Sage of Quay Radio Hour as a whole.
All content provided on The Sage of Quay Radio Hour is for informational purposes only. We make no representations as to the accuracy or completeness of any information discussed or presented during the show or found by following any link mentioned in the broadcast or in the show notes.
Any and all images used in this video or any other Sage of Quay Radio Hour presentation are considered to be in the public domain, free to use, royalty free material we have licensed or in compliance with the Fair Use Clause contained within the Copyright Act (17 US Code § 107). If by chance this is not the case and you are the rightful owner please contact us at [email protected].
The song 'Truth' is from Mike's album Leaving Dystopia http://www.laboroflovemusic.com/
© 2012 M. Williams - All Rights Reserved
Music in this video
Learn more
Listen ad-free with YouTube Premium
Song
Truth
Artist
Mike Williams
Album
Leaving Dystopia
Licensed to YouTube by
TuneCore (on behalf of Mike Williams); ASCAP, UMPG Publishing, Audiam (Publishing), and 5 Music Rights Societies
guest is former independent Black Ops Contractor Cody Snodgres.
Cody was in the Black Ops business for over 20 years and claims he was offered $1,000,000 by the CIA to bomb the Alfred P. Murrah Building in Oklahoma City.
The conversation with Cody was wide ranging as he offers his personal experiences and insights into a world that very few people understand or can openly talk about. I’m sure you will find the information fascinating as we get a peek behind the CIA curtain.
* Contact Cody (CD/Book): [email protected]
* Intelligence Identities Protection Act: https://tinyurl.com/y8p94dgs
* OK City Bombing - The Truth As Reported When It Happened: https://tinyurl.com/yaml7qxh
* Please support Sage of Quay Radio on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/sageofquay
* Sage of Quay Hub Website: http://www.sageofquay.com/
DISCLAIMER and TERMS
All Sage of Quay Radio Hour shows and interviews are copyrighted. No portion of this presentation or any Sage of Quay Radio Hour show may be used, reproduced, altered or uploaded in part or whole without the expressed written consent of Mike Williams.
The views and opinions expressed by any guest featured on The Sage of Quay Radio Hour are those of the guest and do not necessarily reflect the opinions or views of the host Mike Williams or of The Sage of Quay Radio Hour as a whole.
All content provided on The Sage of Quay Radio Hour is for informational purposes only. We make no representations as to the accuracy or completeness of any information discussed or presented during the show or found by following any link mentioned in the broadcast or in the show notes.
Any and all images used in this video or any other Sage of Quay Radio Hour presentation are considered to be in the public domain, free to use, royalty free material we have licensed or in compliance with the Fair Use Clause contained within the Copyright Act (17 US Code § 107). If by chance this is not the case and you are the rightful owner please contact us at [email protected].
The song 'Truth' is from Mike's album Leaving Dystopia http://www.laboroflovemusic.com/
© 2012 M. Williams - All Rights Reserved
Music in this video
Learn more
Listen ad-free with YouTube Premium
Song
Truth
Artist
Mike Williams
Album
Leaving Dystopia
Licensed to YouTube by
TuneCore (on behalf of Mike Williams); ASCAP, UMPG Publishing, Audiam (Publishing), and 5 Music Rights Societies
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.