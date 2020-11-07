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McCAIN, PENTAGON, CIA, AND FBI PLANNED AND EXECUTED THE OKLAHOMA CITY BOMBING OF ALFRED P. MURRAH TO DESTROY GULF WAR I VETERANS MEDICAL RECORDS
US CONTINENTAL MILITIA RF
US CONTINENTAL MILITIA RF
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138 views • November 07, 2020
Sage of Quay Radio - Cody Snodgres - Black Ops, Oklahoma City and the CIA (Dec 2017)

guest is former independent Black Ops Contractor Cody Snodgres.

Cody was in the Black Ops business for over 20 years and claims he was offered $1,000,000 by the CIA to bomb the Alfred P. Murrah Building in Oklahoma City.

The conversation with Cody was wide ranging as he offers his personal experiences and insights into a world that very few people understand or can openly talk about. I’m sure you will find the information fascinating as we get a peek behind the CIA curtain.

* Contact Cody (CD/Book): [email protected]

* Intelligence Identities Protection Act: https://tinyurl.com/y8p94dgs
* OK City Bombing - The Truth As Reported When It Happened: https://tinyurl.com/yaml7qxh

* Please support Sage of Quay Radio on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/sageofquay
* Sage of Quay Hub Website: http://www.sageofquay.com/

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All Sage of Quay Radio Hour shows and interviews are copyrighted. No portion of this presentation or any Sage of Quay Radio Hour show may be used, reproduced, altered or uploaded in part or whole without the expressed written consent of Mike Williams.

The views and opinions expressed by any guest featured on The Sage of Quay Radio Hour are those of the guest and do not necessarily reflect the opinions or views of the host Mike Williams or of The Sage of Quay Radio Hour as a whole.

All content provided on The Sage of Quay Radio Hour is for informational purposes only. We make no representations as to the accuracy or completeness of any information discussed or presented during the show or found by following any link mentioned in the broadcast or in the show notes.

Any and all images used in this video or any other Sage of Quay Radio Hour presentation are considered to be in the public domain, free to use, royalty free material we have licensed or in compliance with the Fair Use Clause contained within the Copyright Act (17 US Code § 107). If by chance this is not the case and you are the rightful owner please contact us at [email protected].

The song 'Truth' is from Mike's album Leaving Dystopia http://www.laboroflovemusic.com/

© 2012 M. Williams - All Rights Reserved
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