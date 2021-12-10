© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Let's fly together! The nights belong to us and this is my city, Athens GR.
Follow
0
Share
Report
110 views • December 10, 2021
One of the main side effects of the whole "situation" we are going through the last two years (-You know what I am talking about-) is that people have been putting their lives "on hold"... No dreams, just survival mode...
Don't give in to that...
Fear can kill more than just Your dreams, so keep wrestling, keep fighting... Keep pushing forward...
Don't give in to that...
Fear can kill more than just Your dreams, so keep wrestling, keep fighting... Keep pushing forward...
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.