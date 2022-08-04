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Sen. Kennedy on Pelosi’s Taiwan Visit: It's the Speaker Pelosi Show
“… When you're talking about a nuclear war with China, you should take your ego out back and shoot it. But that's not Speaker Pelosi's way. She knows after the midterms; she's not gonna be Speaker anymore. She may not be in Congress anymore.”
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