Should You Fear World War 3?

Friday Night Live 13 June 2025





This livestream examines personal reflections and geopolitical tensions, focusing on Iran and Israel. The host discusses political instability in America, the implications of child abuse statistics in Iran, and recent military confrontations between Israel and Iran. A tribute to Brian Wilson highlights his struggles with mental health. The episode explores themes of authenticity in relationships amidst societal fragmentation, concluding with a call for critical discourse on international conflicts and their impacts.





