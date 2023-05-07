https://gettr.com/post/p2ge9mt096a

Nicole在节目中揭露多年来在华尔街的操纵下美国人的退休金和公共养老基金被投资到很多中共控制的公司，甚至是中共军队控制的公司，最大的丑闻之一就是加州公务员养老基金的首席投资官居然是一名叫Yu Ben Meng （音译俞本萌）的中共间谍。

Nicole revealed in the show that under Wall Street's manipulation, American pensions and public pension funds have been invested in many CCP-controlled companies and even PLA-controlled companies for many years. One of the biggest scandals happened to the biggest pension fund in the U.S., California Public Employees' Retirement Funds, and its investment officer turned out to be a CCP spy named Yu Ben Meng.

@waynedupreeshow @hutchbailiejr @jdrdragon @nicole7749

#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang #nfsc #mosenglish #moschinese #takedowntheccp



