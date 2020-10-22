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NutriMedical Report TuesOct21st20 H2 SPRING_POTUSNeedsDrBillJohnWTRUTH
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17 views • October 22, 2020
John W Spring, POTUS Needs Dr Bill and John W TRUTH re EMP Nuke Attacks EduCaps First Line of Defense Kits, Dangers of mRNA Toxic Vaccines of DEATH, SonicLIFE, Lumen Photon IR, Pure Water Systems, Best on EARTH, John W Spring, POTUS Needs Consult Secure Line Dr Bill Deagle MD and John W Spring,
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