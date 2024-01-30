No USA elections in 2024, something will happen to Trump August 2024, RFK , Biden is lost in space!

Mike in the Night Live on Odysee every Saturday - https://odysee.com/@MikeMartins:7





Mike Martins discusses various topics related to American news, with a focus on the upcoming election and his belief that there won't be an election in 2024. Here are some key points and predictions from the transcript:





Suspension of 2024 Elections: Mike Martins predicts that the 2024 elections will be suspended, and there will be no election in that year.





Trump and Legal Issues: He discusses a legal case involving Donald Trump and Jean Carol, where she alleges sexual misconduct. Martins suggests that the media in Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and the UK are spinning the story to prevent Trump from running for the presidency again.





Media Manipulation: According to Martins, the media in Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and the UK wants Trump to win the presidency so that they can use him as a scapegoat for the next four years, diverting attention from the actions of their own governments.





Image of Trump in Australia: Martins highlights a news story in Australia about a photo of Trump praying in church, suggesting that the media is using such images to manipulate public opinion.





Trump's Potential Vice President: There is mention of Trump reaching out to Robert F. Kennedy Jr. about serving as his vice president, a move that Martins believes could result in a massive landslide for the Trump-Kennedy ticket.





Predictions of Election Cancelation: Martins predicts that the announcement of Trump's potential vice president could lead to efforts to cancel the upcoming election, possibly sparking civil unrest or international conflicts.





Biden's Actions: Mike Martins discusses Joe Biden's decision to cut off LNG exports, halting all LNG exports from the United States, which he sees as an act of economic sabotage against Texas and Western European countries.





Federal Troops in Texas: He talks about federal troops and armored vehicles being moved to Texas as the Biden regime prepares to clear out the Texas National Guard, potentially escalating tensions.





Armed Convoy at the Texas Border: An armed convoy is mentioned as vowing to stop migrants at the Texas border, with the implication that the situation is escalating due to concerns about border security.





Civil War and Texas: Martins suggests that battle lines are being drawn for a coming civil war, and he points out states that are standing with Texas in what he sees as a struggle for independence.





In summary, Mike Martins expresses concern about the potential suspension of the 2024 elections, legal issues involving Trump, media manipulation, and various actions and developments that he believes may contribute to a state of unrest or civil conflict, with Texas playing a significant role.





