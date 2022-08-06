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EXPOSED CRIME: South Africa

14.06.22





LARGEST HEIST IN MANKIND HISTORY





TRILLIONS OF DOLLARS STOLEN

Stolen from the people of South Africa





by Clintons, UK, Freemasons, USA and All banks





Steps taken:

1. Murder biggest obstacle Dr Verwoerd

2. By heads of states in Africa. Past and current.

3. By Top officials in Government

4. Use of ALL THE BANKS to help laundering the theft of the money and gold

5. Used UK security company to watch over it.

6. Where to hide it - all NATIONAL KEY POINTS

7. Lies about apartheid to keep the world busy with the citizens while stealing in the background.

8. Kill or threaten anyone who expose it.





Watch this terrible act exposed by Forensic Investigator Mr Fanie Fondse original a Free State farm boy.





SHOCKING!! THIS MUST BE SEEN BY EACH AND EVERYONE IN THE WORLD