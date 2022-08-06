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EXPOSED CRIME: South Africa
14.06.22
LARGEST HEIST IN MANKIND HISTORY
TRILLIONS OF DOLLARS STOLEN
Stolen from the people of South Africa
by Clintons, UK, Freemasons, USA and All banks
Steps taken:
1. Murder biggest obstacle Dr Verwoerd
2. By heads of states in Africa. Past and current.
3. By Top officials in Government
4. Use of ALL THE BANKS to help laundering the theft of the money and gold
5. Used UK security company to watch over it.
6. Where to hide it - all NATIONAL KEY POINTS
7. Lies about apartheid to keep the world busy with the citizens while stealing in the background.
8. Kill or threaten anyone who expose it.
Watch this terrible act exposed by Forensic Investigator Mr Fanie Fondse original a Free State farm boy.
SHOCKING!! THIS MUST BE SEEN BY EACH AND EVERYONE IN THE WORLD